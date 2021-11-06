Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pitt at Duke : Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pitt looks to bounce back from its first ACC loss of the year when it travels to Duke on Saturday.
    Author:

    Pitt suffered its first ACC loss on the year on Saturday when it was upset by Miami 38-34. The Panthers fought back from a 31-17 deficit to tie the game in the third quarter but could only score three more points in the loss.

    How to Watch Pitt at Duke Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Pitt at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers stayed in first place in the Coastal division but are now just a game up on Virginia. They still control their own destiny, but they have very little wiggle room.

    Saturday they take on a Duke team that has struggled this year. The Blue Devils have lost four straight, all ACC games, and have had trouble scoring in their last two games. Three games ago Duke played a close 31-27 game against Georgia Tech but since has been outscored 93-7. 

    Despite its struggles, Duke has proven in the past it can be a thorn in the side of its opponents. Saturday the team will look to do that again when it plays Pitt.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Pitt at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
