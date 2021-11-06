Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Zach McCloud (53) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 38-34. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Pittsburgh and Duke Stats

The Panthers put up 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).

This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).

The Panthers defense has allowed 21.9 points per game this season, close to the same as the 24.5 the Blue Devils have scored.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 2,755 yards (344.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 84 times for 431 yards (53.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 133 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has taken 85 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 815 receiving yards (101.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 47 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Taysir Mack has hauled in 27 passes for 461 yards (57.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Wayne's 29 receptions have netted him 415 yards (51.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has been a dual threat to lead Duke in both passing and rushing. He has 1,860 passing yards (232.5 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 190 yards (23.8 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 973 yards (121.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 186 yards (23.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's 592 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 38 passes for 531 yards (66.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Virginia Tech W 28-7 Away 10/23/2021 Clemson W 27-17 Home 10/30/2021 Miami L 38-34 Home 11/6/2021 Duke - Away 11/11/2021 North Carolina - Home 11/20/2021 Virginia - Home 11/27/2021 Syracuse - Away

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Tech L 31-27 Home 10/16/2021 Virginia L 48-0 Away 10/30/2021 Wake Forest L 45-7 Away 11/6/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 11/13/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 11/18/2021 Louisville - Home 11/27/2021 Miami - Home

