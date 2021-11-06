Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Zach McCloud (53) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 38-34. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Zach McCloud (53) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 38-34. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pittsburgh and Duke Stats

    • The Panthers put up 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).
    • This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).
    • The Panthers defense has allowed 21.9 points per game this season, close to the same as the 24.5 the Blue Devils have scored.
    • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 2,755 yards (344.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 84 times for 431 yards (53.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 133 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Vincent Davis has taken 85 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's 815 receiving yards (101.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 47 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Taysir Mack has hauled in 27 passes for 461 yards (57.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jared Wayne's 29 receptions have netted him 415 yards (51.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg has been a dual threat to lead Duke in both passing and rushing. He has 1,860 passing yards (232.5 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 190 yards (23.8 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 973 yards (121.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 186 yards (23.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jake Bobo's 592 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 38 passes for 531 yards (66.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 28-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Clemson

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Miami

    L 38-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    Duke Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Georgia Tech

    L 31-27

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Virginia

    L 48-0

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 45-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Pittsburgh at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch Pitt at Duke

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17061082
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas State at Kansas

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17059808
    College Football

    How to Watch Stony Brook at Maine

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Yale at Brown

    1 minute ago
    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17062231
    College Football

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Alabama-Birmingham

    1 minute ago
    Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Liberty vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy