The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC squad when they welcome in the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Heinz Field. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Heinz Field

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -9 61

Pittsburgh and Miami Stats

The Panthers put up 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (30.0).

The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).

The Hurricanes have averaged 12.5 more points this year (32.1) than the Panthers have allowed (19.6).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has 2,236 passing yards (319.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 187 rushing yards (26.7 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 403 yards (57.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 108 yards (15.4 per game).

This season Vincent Davis has piled up 79 carries for 263 yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 670 receiving yards (95.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Taysir Mack has totaled 369 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes this year.

Jared Wayne's 23 catches have turned into 337 yards (48.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has 1,062 passing yards (151.7 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Cam'Ron Harris has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 409 yards (58.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jaylan Knighton has racked up 53 carries for 219 yards (31.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 156 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's team-high 549 receiving yards (78.4 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has put up a 270-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.

Mike Harley's 27 catches have turned into 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

