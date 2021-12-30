Dec 11, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Heisman candidates Alabama Crimson Tide Bryce Young (left) and Ohio State' Buckeye C.J. Stroud (center) and Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett talk with ESPN Game Day before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Peach Bowl will feature the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on December 30, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Michigan State and Pittsburgh Stats

This year, the Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.1).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).

The Panthers, on average, score 17.3 more points (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 2,887 yards (240.6 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 160 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 72 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 263 times for a team-high 1,636 yards (136.3 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has taken 54 carries for 255 yards (21.3 per game).

Jayden Reed's 946 receiving yards (78.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has racked up 587 receiving yards (48.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

Tre Mosley's 30 catches have netted him 473 yards (39.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 4,319 passing yards (332.2 ypg) on 334-of-497 passing with 42 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 233 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 118 times for 635 yards (48.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 197 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has piled up 130 carries for 550 yards (42.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 1,479 receiving yards (113.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 93 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has hauled in 46 passes for 654 yards (50.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Taysir Mack's 27 grabs have netted him 461 yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Maryland W 40-21 Home 11/20/2021 Ohio State L 56-7 Away 11/27/2021 Penn State W 30-27 Home 12/30/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Virginia W 48-38 Home 11/27/2021 Syracuse W 31-14 Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest W 45-21 Away 12/30/2021 Michigan State - Away

