Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/11/2021

The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC clash against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Heinz Field. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Heinz Field

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -6.5 73

Pittsburgh and North Carolina Stats

This year, the Panthers rack up 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels give up (33.4).

This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (12).

The Tar Heels have averaged 16.2 more points this year (38.9) than the Panthers have allowed (22.7).

This season the Tar Heels have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (14).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has 3,171 passing yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 234 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 498 yards (55.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rodney Hammond has racked up 59 carries for 345 yards (38.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's team-high 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) have come on 54 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has put up a 496-yard season so far (55.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.

Taysir Mack's 27 grabs have netted him 461 yards (51.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,408 passing yards (267.6 ypg) on 169-of-268 passing with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 699 rushing yards (77.7 ypg) on 135 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Chandler's team-high 884 rushing yards (98.2 per game) have come on 143 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 1,014 receiving yards (112.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has caught 22 passes for 419 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 grabs have netted him 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

