Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC clash against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Heinz Field. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

    Pittsburgh vs North Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pittsburgh

    -6.5

    73

    Pittsburgh and North Carolina Stats

    • This year, the Panthers rack up 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels give up (33.4).
    • This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (12).
    • The Tar Heels have averaged 16.2 more points this year (38.9) than the Panthers have allowed (22.7).
    • This season the Tar Heels have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (14).

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett has 3,171 passing yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 234 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 498 yards (55.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rodney Hammond has racked up 59 carries for 345 yards (38.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's team-high 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) have come on 54 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Jared Wayne has put up a 496-yard season so far (55.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.
    • Taysir Mack's 27 grabs have netted him 461 yards (51.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,408 passing yards (267.6 ypg) on 169-of-268 passing with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 699 rushing yards (77.7 ypg) on 135 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • Ty Chandler's team-high 884 rushing yards (98.2 per game) have come on 143 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 1,014 receiving yards (112.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Antoine Green has caught 22 passes for 419 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Emery Simmons' 11 grabs have netted him 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    North Carolina at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127188
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Riverside at Arizona State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17050020 (2)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15811103
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kennesaw State at Creighton

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is shaken up on a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch San Diego State at Air Force in Women's College Volleyball

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy