    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) meet at mid-field after their game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh defeated Virginia to secure the ACC Coastal Division Championship. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at the Carrier Dome on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh and Syracuse Stats

    • The Panthers rack up 43.9 points per game, 18.0 more than the Orange allow per matchup (25.9).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Orange's average points scored this year (25.9) and the Panthers' average points allowed (24.1) are within 1.8 points.
    • The Orange have 11 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 16 takeaways .

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 3,857 passing yards (350.6 ypg) on 286-of-426 passing with 36 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 209 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Israel Abanikanda's team-high 580 rushing yards (52.7 per game) have come on 109 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Vincent Davis has taken 106 carries for 432 yards (39.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's 1,272 receiving yards (115.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with 15 touchdowns.
    • Jared Wayne has put together a 594-yard season so far (54.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes.
    • Taysir Mack has hauled in 27 receptions for 461 yards (41.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat to lead Syracuse in both passing and rushing. He has 1,228 passing yards (111.6 ypg), completing 50.5% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 783 yards (71.2 ypg) on 157 carries with 14 rushing touchdowns.
    • Sean Tucker has carried the ball 233 times for a team-high 1,467 yards (133.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 18 passes for 237 yards (21.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Courtney Jackson's team-high 297 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Damien Alford has caught 12 passes for 240 yards (21.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Duke

    W 54-29

    Away

    11/11/2021

    North Carolina

    W 30-23

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Virginia

    W 48-38

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    Syracuse Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Boston College

    W 21-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Louisville

    L 41-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    NC State

    L 41-17

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Pittsburgh at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

