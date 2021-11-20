Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC squad when they welcome in the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

    Pittsburgh

    -14.5

    66.5

    Pittsburgh and Virginia Stats

    • This year, the Panthers put up 13 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.5).
    • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cavaliers have forced 11.
    • The Cavaliers have scored 35.3 points per game this season, 12.6 more than the Panthers have given up.
    • The Cavaliers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 3,517 yards (351.7 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 32 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 223 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 83 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Israel Abanikanda's team-high 561 rushing yards (56.1 per game) have come on 106 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 185 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rodney Hammond has racked up 61 carries for 353 yards (35.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's 1,070 receiving yards (107 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Jared Wayne has racked up 566 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
    • Taysir Mack's 27 grabs have netted him 461 yards (46.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 3,557 yards (355.7 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards (27.1 ypg) on 81 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 290 rushing yards (29 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • Dontayvion Wicks' team-high 1,004 receiving yards (100.4 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Keytaon Thompson has put together a 756-yard season so far (75.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 59 passes.
    • Billy Kemp IV's 64 receptions are good enough for 616 yards (61.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Virginia at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
