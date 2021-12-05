Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 7-1 ACC) and No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-2 ACC) will battle in the ACC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Pittsburgh and Wake Forest Stats

The Panthers put up 13.7 more points per game (42.8) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).

This year, the Panthers have 14 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

The Demon Deacons have scored 42.9 points per game this year, 19.6 more than the Panthers have given up.

The Demon Deacons have 16 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 17 takeaways .

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 4,066 yards (338.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.7% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 213 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 92 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 580 yards (48.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 200 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has racked up 511 yards (42.6 per game) on 119 attempts with four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's team-leading 1,353 receiving yards (112.8 yards per game) have come on 85 receptions with 17 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has hauled in 43 passes for 606 yards (50.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Taysir Mack's 27 receptions are good enough for 461 yards (38.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,705 yards (308.8 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 34 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 343 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 100 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 557 yards (46.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has taken 94 carries for 477 yards (39.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-leading 1,112 receiving yards (92.7 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has put together a 1,024-yard season so far (85.3 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 62 passes.

Taylor Morin's 34 receptions are good enough for 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 North Carolina W 30-23 Home 11/20/2021 Virginia W 48-38 Home 11/27/2021 Syracuse W 31-14 Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest - Away

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 NC State W 45-42 Home 11/20/2021 Clemson L 48-27 Away 11/27/2021 Boston College W 41-10 Away 12/4/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

