How to Watch PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman's first game at the helm of Notre Dame comes in the Fiesta Bowl, where the Fighting Irish will take on an 11-win Oklahoma State team.

No. 5 Notre Dame begins a new year and a new era on Saturday. After stepping in for Brian Kelly, new head coach Marcus Freeman will coach his first game for the Fighting Irish in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

How to Watch the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Fighting Irish finished the regular season 11-1. They were the last team left out of the College Football Playoff, finishing in the fifth spot in the rankings with their lone loss coming to No. 4 Cincinnati early in the season.

Even with that success, head coach Brian Kelly left shortly after the season to take over at LSU. Freeman, who was line defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in his first year with the program in 2021, was named Kelly's replacement a few days later.

Under Freeman, Notre Dame had one of the best defenses in college football this season. Opponents scored just 18.3 points per game against them this year, which ranks 10th nationally. One of the few teams ahead of the Irish was Oklahoma State, which ranks 8th allowing 16.8 points per game.

The Cowboys come into this game with an 11-2 record. They beat No. 14 Oklahoma in their regular season finale to punch a ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game, where they fell to No. 6 Baylor 21-16.

Will Freeman have the team ready after assuming full control less than a month ago? Or will Oklahoma State win 12 games for the first time since 2011. Tune into ESPN Saturday at 1 p.m. ET for the game.

