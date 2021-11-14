Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento State Hornets (7-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and Portland State Vikings (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Portland State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Hornet Stadium

Sacramento State and Portland State Stats

The Hornets score 3.9 more points per game (29.9) than the Vikings allow (26.0).

The Hornets have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (5).

The Vikings, on average, are scoring 7.9 more points per game this season (28.3) than the Hornets are allowing (20.4).

This year the Vikings have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Jake Dunniway has thrown for 1,770 yards (196.7 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 492 yards (54.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Skattebo has taken 41 carries for 343 yards (38.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Pierre Williams' 664 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with two touchdowns.

Marshel Martin has racked up 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.

Chris Miller has hauled in 16 catches for 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Portland State Players to Watch

Davis Alexander has thrown for 2,505 yards (278.3 ypg) to lead Portland State, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Malik Walker has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 730 yards (81.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jalynnee McGee has rushed for 194 yards (21.6 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Beau Kelly's 787 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 59 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Nate Bennett has put up a 574-yard season so far (63.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes.

Darien Chase's 36 grabs have netted him 435 yards (48.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Sacramento State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Northern Arizona W 44-0 Home 10/30/2021 Northern Colorado W 27-24 Away 11/6/2021 Cal Poly W 41-9 Home 11/13/2021 Portland State - Home 11/20/2021 UC Davis - Away

Portland State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Idaho State W 31-10 Home 10/30/2021 Cal Poly W 42-21 Home 11/6/2021 Weber State W 30-18 Away 11/13/2021 Sacramento State - Away 11/20/2021 Eastern Washington - Home

