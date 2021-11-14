Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland State Vikings vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (7-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and Portland State Vikings (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Portland State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CW
- Stadium: Hornet Stadium
Sacramento State and Portland State Stats
- The Hornets score 3.9 more points per game (29.9) than the Vikings allow (26.0).
- The Hornets have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (5).
- The Vikings, on average, are scoring 7.9 more points per game this season (28.3) than the Hornets are allowing (20.4).
- This year the Vikings have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Jake Dunniway has thrown for 1,770 yards (196.7 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 492 yards (54.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Cameron Skattebo has taken 41 carries for 343 yards (38.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Pierre Williams' 664 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Marshel Martin has racked up 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
- Chris Miller has hauled in 16 catches for 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Portland State Players to Watch
- Davis Alexander has thrown for 2,505 yards (278.3 ypg) to lead Portland State, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Malik Walker has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 730 yards (81.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Jalynnee McGee has rushed for 194 yards (21.6 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
- Beau Kelly's 787 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 59 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Nate Bennett has put up a 574-yard season so far (63.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes.
- Darien Chase's 36 grabs have netted him 435 yards (48.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Sacramento State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Northern Arizona
W 44-0
Home
10/30/2021
Northern Colorado
W 27-24
Away
11/6/2021
Cal Poly
W 41-9
Home
11/13/2021
Portland State
-
Home
11/20/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
Portland State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Idaho State
W 31-10
Home
10/30/2021
Cal Poly
W 42-21
Home
11/6/2021
Weber State
W 30-18
Away
11/13/2021
Sacramento State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Portland State at Sacramento State
TV CHANNEL: CW
Time
9:00
PM/EST
