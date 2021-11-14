Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Portland State Vikings vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento State Hornets (7-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and Portland State Vikings (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Portland State

    Sacramento State and Portland State Stats

    • The Hornets score 3.9 more points per game (29.9) than the Vikings allow (26.0).
    • The Hornets have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (5).
    • The Vikings, on average, are scoring 7.9 more points per game this season (28.3) than the Hornets are allowing (20.4).
    • This year the Vikings have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway has thrown for 1,770 yards (196.7 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 492 yards (54.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cameron Skattebo has taken 41 carries for 343 yards (38.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Pierre Williams' 664 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has racked up 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
    • Chris Miller has hauled in 16 catches for 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Portland State Players to Watch

    • Davis Alexander has thrown for 2,505 yards (278.3 ypg) to lead Portland State, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Malik Walker has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 730 yards (81.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jalynnee McGee has rushed for 194 yards (21.6 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
    • Beau Kelly's 787 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 59 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Nate Bennett has put up a 574-yard season so far (63.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes.
    • Darien Chase's 36 grabs have netted him 435 yards (48.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Sacramento State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 44-0

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 41-9

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    Portland State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Idaho State

    W 31-10

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 42-21

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Weber State

    W 30-18

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Portland State at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
