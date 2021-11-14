Sacramento State puts its six-game winning streak on the line as it tries to say perfect in the Big Sky Conference when it hosts Portland State Saturday night.

Sacramento did not have the best start to its season as it was 1-2 in its first three games. Since then, though, they have reeled off six straight wins and are in first place in the Big Sky.

How to Watch Portland State at Sacramento State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

The Hornets have won close games, as three of them have been by seven points or less. They have won blowouts too, as the other three have been by at least 21 points.

They have shown they can win in a variety of ways and they hope that continues on Saturday against a Portland State team that has won its last three games.

The Vikings are trying to catch Sacramento State in the standings but will need some help in the last week if they can pick up the win Saturday.

Portland State's offense has been playing great during its winning streak, scoring at least 30 points in each game.

The Vikings have only been held under 30 points three times this year and once was against a Pac-12 team in Washington State. They hope the offense can stay hot against the first place Hornets and leads them to an upset win Saturday night.

