    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Jackson State Tigers: SWAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the Jackson State Tigers (10-1, 8-0 SWAC) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-4, 6-2 SWAC). Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jackson State and Prairie View A&M Stats

    • This year, the Tigers average 3.0 more points per game (29.2) than the Panthers allow (26.2).
    • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (1).
    • The Panthers, on average, are scoring 13.0 more points per game this year (26.8) than the Tigers are allowing (13.8).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (0).

    Jackson State Players to Watch

    • Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,971 yards (270.1 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 68.7% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Santee Marshall has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 376 yards (34.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Peytton Pickett has racked up 328 yards (29.8 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Keith Corbin's 887 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 63 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Malachi Wideman has recorded 482 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes this year.
    • Trevonte Rucker's 22 grabs have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

    • Jawon Pass has thrown for 1,969 yards (179.0 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 63% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jaden Stewart, has carried the ball 111 times for 572 yards (52.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Lyndemian Brooks has rushed for 432 yards (39.3 per game) on 73 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 25 passes for 197 yards (17.9 per game).
    • Tony Mullins' 456 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trejon Spiller has grabbed 14 passes for 323 yards (29.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Jailon Howard's 15 receptions have turned into 315 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Jackson State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 41-21

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Southern

    W 21-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 24-10

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    Prairie View A&M Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Alcorn State

    L 31-29

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 52-3

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    L 24-19

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
