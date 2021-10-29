Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Princeton Tigers vs. Cornell Big Red: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The Cornell Big Red (1-5, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (6-0, 0-0 Ivy League), Ivy League rivals, will do battle at Schoellkopf Field on Friday, October 29, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton

    Cornell and Princeton Stats

    • This year, the Big Red average 7.3 more points per game (22.8) than the Tigers allow (15.5).
    • This year, the Big Red have turned the ball over zero times, while the Tigers have forced zero.
    • The Tigers have put an average of 37.3 points per game on the board this season, 9.3 more than the 28.0 the Big Red have surrendered.
    • This year the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Red have forced 0 turnovers.

    Cornell Players to Watch

    • Richie Kenney has 958 passing yards (159.7 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 48.2% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Jameson Wang has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 198 yards (33.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Devon Brewer has piled up 46 carries for 194 yards (32.3 per game).
    • Curtis Raymond III's 363 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Alex Kuzy has put up a 355-yard season so far (59.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.
    • Thomas Glover's 29 receptions have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Princeton Players to Watch

    • Cole Smith leads Princeton with 1,721 passing yards (286.8 ypg) on 126-of-193 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Collin Eaddy, has carried the ball 92 times for 411 yards (68.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ja'Derris Carr has piled up 90 yards (18.0 per game) on 27 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Jacob Birmelin's team-high 565 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Andrei Iosivas has totaled 504 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.
    • Dylan Classi's 20 receptions have yielded 352 yards (58.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Cornell Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Harvard

    L 24-10

    Away

    10/15/2021

    Colgate

    W 34-20

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Brown

    L 49-45

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Home

    Princeton Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Monmouth

    W 31-28

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Brown

    W 56-42

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Harvard

    W 18-16

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Princeton at Cornell

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17041678
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

    2 minutes ago
    Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Braves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042071
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028296
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Heat

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Necaxa vs. Mazatlán FC

    32 minutes ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Tulsa

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy