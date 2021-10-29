The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Cornell Big Red (1-5, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (6-0, 0-0 Ivy League), Ivy League rivals, will do battle at Schoellkopf Field on Friday, October 29, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Schoellkopf Field

Cornell and Princeton Stats

This year, the Big Red average 7.3 more points per game (22.8) than the Tigers allow (15.5).

This year, the Big Red have turned the ball over zero times, while the Tigers have forced zero.

The Tigers have put an average of 37.3 points per game on the board this season, 9.3 more than the 28.0 the Big Red have surrendered.

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Red have forced 0 turnovers.

Cornell Players to Watch

Richie Kenney has 958 passing yards (159.7 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 48.2% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Jameson Wang has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 198 yards (33.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Devon Brewer has piled up 46 carries for 194 yards (32.3 per game).

Curtis Raymond III's 363 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and three touchdowns.

Alex Kuzy has put up a 355-yard season so far (59.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.

Thomas Glover's 29 receptions have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Princeton Players to Watch

Cole Smith leads Princeton with 1,721 passing yards (286.8 ypg) on 126-of-193 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Collin Eaddy, has carried the ball 92 times for 411 yards (68.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Ja'Derris Carr has piled up 90 yards (18.0 per game) on 27 attempts with one touchdown.

Jacob Birmelin's team-high 565 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with two touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas has totaled 504 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Dylan Classi's 20 receptions have yielded 352 yards (58.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cornell Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Harvard L 24-10 Away 10/15/2021 Colgate W 34-20 Home 10/23/2021 Brown L 49-45 Home 10/29/2021 Princeton - Home 11/6/2021 Pennsylvania - Away 11/13/2021 Dartmouth - Away 11/20/2021 Columbia - Home

Princeton Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Monmouth W 31-28 Away 10/16/2021 Brown W 56-42 Away 10/23/2021 Harvard W 18-16 Home 10/29/2021 Cornell - Away 11/5/2021 Dartmouth - Away 11/13/2021 Yale - Home 11/20/2021 Pennsylvania - Away

