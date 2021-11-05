Princeton vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Princeton Tigers vs. Dartmouth Big Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Ivy League opponents meet when the Dartmouth Big Green (6-1, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Princeton Tigers (7-0, 0-0 Ivy League) play on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Memorial Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Princeton

    Dartmouth and Princeton Stats

    • This year, the Big Green score 10.4 more points per game (26.0) than the Tigers allow (15.6).
    • The Big Green have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
    • The Tigers, on average, are scoring 22.3 more points per game this year (36.9) than the Big Green are allowing (14.6).
    • This season the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced 0 turnovers.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler leads Dartmouth with 1,382 passing yards (197.4 ypg) on 123-of-180 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 85 times for 537 yards (76.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has taken 69 carries for 389 yards (55.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 147 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's team-high 428 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Jamal Cooney has put together a 220-yard season so far (31.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 16 passes.
    • Isaac Boston's 17 catches are good enough for 160 yards (22.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Princeton Players to Watch

    • Cole Smith has thrown for 1,912 yards (273.1 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 74 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 65 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Collin Eaddy, has carried the ball 108 times for 474 yards (67.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ja'Derris Carr has collected 100 yards (16.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jacob Birmelin's team-high 597 receiving yards (85.3 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Andrei Iosivas has racked up 558 receiving yards (79.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.
    • Dylan Classi's 24 grabs have netted him 444 yards (63.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Dartmouth Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 38-21

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Columbia

    L 19-0

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Harvard

    W 20-17

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    Princeton Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Brown

    W 56-42

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Harvard

    W 18-16

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Cornell

    W 34-16

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Princeton at Dartmouth

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

