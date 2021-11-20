Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Franklin Field, in a clash of Ivy League rivals. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Stadium: Franklin Field

Franklin Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pennsylvania and Princeton Stats

The Quakers average just 1.9 more points per game (19.7) than the Tigers allow (17.8).

The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

The Tigers, on average, score 13.2 more points (33.3) than the Quakers allow (20.1).

The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

John Quinnelly has thrown for 782 yards (86.9 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 49.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 669 yards (74.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He has also caught 26 passes for 175 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Trey Flowers has piled up 342 yards (38.0 per game) on 89 attempts with five touchdowns.

Ryan Cragun's 463 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Rory Starkey Jr. has put up a 323-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.

Princeton Players to Watch

Cole Smith has been a dual threat to lead Princeton in both passing and rushing. He has 2,356 passing yards (261.8 ypg), completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (16.6 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Collin Eaddy, has carried the ball 111 times for 477 yards (53.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

Jacob Birmelin's 730 receiving yards (81.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with three touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas has recorded 618 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.

Dylan Classi's 33 grabs have netted him 581 yards (64.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Brown W 45-17 Home 11/6/2021 Cornell L 15-12 Home 11/13/2021 Harvard L 23-7 Away 11/20/2021 Princeton - Home

Princeton Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Cornell W 34-16 Away 11/5/2021 Dartmouth L 31-7 Away 11/13/2021 Yale W 35-20 Home 11/20/2021 Pennsylvania - Away

Regional restrictions apply.