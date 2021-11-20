Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Princeton Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Franklin Field, in a clash of Ivy League rivals. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Stadium: Franklin Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pennsylvania and Princeton Stats
- The Quakers average just 1.9 more points per game (19.7) than the Tigers allow (17.8).
- The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
- The Tigers, on average, score 13.2 more points (33.3) than the Quakers allow (20.1).
- The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- John Quinnelly has thrown for 782 yards (86.9 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 49.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 669 yards (74.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He has also caught 26 passes for 175 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Trey Flowers has piled up 342 yards (38.0 per game) on 89 attempts with five touchdowns.
- Ryan Cragun's 463 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Rory Starkey Jr. has put up a 323-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.
Princeton Players to Watch
- Cole Smith has been a dual threat to lead Princeton in both passing and rushing. He has 2,356 passing yards (261.8 ypg), completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (16.6 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Collin Eaddy, has carried the ball 111 times for 477 yards (53.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- Jacob Birmelin's 730 receiving yards (81.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Andrei Iosivas has recorded 618 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.
- Dylan Classi's 33 grabs have netted him 581 yards (64.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Pennsylvania Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Brown
W 45-17
Home
11/6/2021
Cornell
L 15-12
Home
11/13/2021
Harvard
L 23-7
Away
11/20/2021
Princeton
-
Home
Princeton Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Cornell
W 34-16
Away
11/5/2021
Dartmouth
L 31-7
Away
11/13/2021
Yale
W 35-20
Home
11/20/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Princeton at Pennsylvania
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)