    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Princeton looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to rival Cornell on Friday night in this Ivy League college football matchup.
    Cornell hosts Princeton in an Ivy League matchup on Friday night looking for its second win of the year. The Big Red won two weeks ago when they took down Colgate 34-20.

    How to Watch Princeton at Cornell Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Princeton at Cornell match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cornell used a big second quarter to take a 28-7 halftime lead and never looked back. The win was just the team's first of the year, as it is 1-5 on the year. But the Big Red have played tough in every one of their games so far.

    On Friday, they play a Princeton team that has yet to lose this year, so they will need to find a way to play their best game of the year if they want a shot at the big upset.

    The Tigers nearly lost for the first time last week when they beat Harvard 18-16 in five overtimes. The two teams went scoreless in the second, third and fourth overtimes before the Tigers finally broke through in the fifth to pull off the win.

    It was their sixth win of the year and kept the Tigers unbeaten and at the top of the Ivy League.

    On Friday night, they will need to make sure they take Cornell seriously and not get caught looking ahead to their game with second-place Dartmouth next week.

    October
    29
    2021

    Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
