How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Dartmouth Big Green

Princeton looks to stay perfect and remain at the top of the Ivy League when it travels to Dartmouth on Friday night.

Princeton will play its second straight Friday night road game when it heads to Dartmouth to take on the Big Green. The Tigers handled the first one well, as they used a big first half to take down Cornell 34-16.

How to Watch Princeton at Dartmouth Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Princeton at Dartmouth game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against the Big Red was the Tigers' seventh straight to start the year and has them a game up on Dartmouth and Yale.

Princeton looks to win its eighth straight and take complete control of the Ivy League with a victory over a Dartmouth team looking for its second straight win.

Dartmouth won its first five games of the year before it was shut out by Columbia 19-0 two weeks ago. The Big Green bounced back on Saturday with a close 20-17 win over Harvard.

Dartmouth got game-winning a field goal from Connor Davis with 49 seconds left to break the 17-17 tie.

On Friday, the Big Green will move into a tie for first place and own the tiebreaker if they can deal the Tigers their first loss of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.