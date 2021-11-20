Skip to main content
    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Penn Quakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Princeton seeks an Ivy League title when it travels to Penn to wrap up its season.
    Princeton goes on the road for its final game of the year with a shot at winning the Ivy League title. The Tigers are currently tied with Dartmouth for first place in the conference and clinch at least a share of the title with a win.

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Live stream the Princeton at Penn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Princeton's only loss of the year was two weeks ago against Dartmouth, 31-7. The Tigers bounced back with a win over Yale last weekend to set themselves up for a chance at the title.

    Saturday they must find a way to beat Penn if they want to get a piece of the title.

    Penn will look to spoil Princeton's party and pull off the upset. The Quakers will need to snap a two-game losing streak if they want to do that.

    Penn has won a game and then lost two all year long, and if the pattern continues it will pick up the win on Saturday.

    It won't be easy, as Princeton has proved to be one of the best teams in the Ivy League and has a lot riding on this game.

