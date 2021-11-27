Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
Betting Information for Purdue vs. Indiana
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-15.5
50.5
Purdue and Indiana Stats
- The Boilermakers rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).
- This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- The Hoosiers have averaged 3.5 fewer points per game this season (18.2) than the Boilermakers have allowed (21.7).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 2,900 passing yards (263.6 ypg) on 263-of-362 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- King Doerue has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 439 yards (39.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Zander Horvath has collected 213 yards (19.4 per game) on 59 attempts with two touchdowns.
- David Bell's team-high 1,207 receiving yards (109.7 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Milton Wright has totaled 679 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.
- Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 44 receptions for 433 yards (39.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (85.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (54.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 36 carries for 179 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ty Fryfogle's 493 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with one touchdown.
- Peyton Hendershot has recorded 486 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.
- Miles Marshall's 19 grabs have netted him 269 yards (24.5 ypg).
