    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Charlie Spegal (28) tries to evade tackle from Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker DJ Gordon IV (13) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Purdue vs. Indiana

    Purdue vs Indiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -15.5

    50.5

    Purdue and Indiana Stats

    • The Boilermakers rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).
    • This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
    • The Hoosiers have averaged 3.5 fewer points per game this season (18.2) than the Boilermakers have allowed (21.7).
    • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 2,900 passing yards (263.6 ypg) on 263-of-362 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • King Doerue has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 439 yards (39.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zander Horvath has collected 213 yards (19.4 per game) on 59 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • David Bell's team-high 1,207 receiving yards (109.7 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Milton Wright has totaled 679 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.
    • Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 44 receptions for 433 yards (39.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (85.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (54.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 36 carries for 179 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ty Fryfogle's 493 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has recorded 486 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.
    • Miles Marshall's 19 grabs have netted him 269 yards (24.5 ypg).

    November
    27
    2021

    Indiana at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
