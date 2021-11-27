Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Charlie Spegal (28) tries to evade tackle from Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker DJ Gordon IV (13) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Betting Information for Purdue vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -15.5 50.5

Purdue and Indiana Stats

The Boilermakers rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).

This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

The Hoosiers have averaged 3.5 fewer points per game this season (18.2) than the Boilermakers have allowed (21.7).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 2,900 passing yards (263.6 ypg) on 263-of-362 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 439 yards (39.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zander Horvath has collected 213 yards (19.4 per game) on 59 attempts with two touchdowns.

David Bell's team-high 1,207 receiving yards (109.7 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with five touchdowns.

Milton Wright has totaled 679 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.

Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 44 receptions for 433 yards (39.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (85.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (54.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 36 carries for 179 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ty Fryfogle's 493 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has recorded 486 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.

Miles Marshall's 19 grabs have netted him 269 yards (24.5 ypg).

