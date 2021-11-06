Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) runs with the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State

    Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Purdue

    Michigan State vs Purdue Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -3

    53.5

    Michigan State and Purdue Stats

    • This year, the Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers surrender (17.1).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (12).
    • The Boilermakers' average points scored this season (22.9) and the Spartans' average points allowed (20.5) are within 2.4 points.
    • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (14).

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has 1,898 passing yards (237.3 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 174 times for 1,184 yards (148.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Jayden Reed's 642 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 33 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has reeled in 31 passes for 587 yards (73.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 21 receptions have netted him 322 yards (40.3 ypg).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 1,551 passing yards (193.9 ypg) on 154-of-217 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • King Doerue has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 363 yards (45.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Downing has piled up 137 yards (17.1 per game) on 40 attempts.
    • David Bell's 786 receiving yards (98.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 53 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Payne Durham has put up a 356-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes.
    • Milton Wright's 32 receptions have netted him 315 yards (39.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Michigan State at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
