The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in a Big Ten clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Nebraska and Purdue Stats

This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.3).

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).

The Boilermakers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (22.1) as the Cornhuskers have allowed (19.4).

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,999 passing yards (249.9 ypg) on 136-of-211 passing with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 420 rushing yards (52.5 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

This season Rahmir Johnson has piled up 83 carries for 381 yards (47.6 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 175 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Samori Toure's 519 receiving yards (64.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Austin Allen has grabbed 24 passes for 343 yards (42.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Omar Manning's 18 catches have yielded 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 1,318 yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.8% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue's team-high 289 rushing yards (41.3 per game) have come on 75 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Downing has rushed for 137 yards (19.6 per game) on 40 carries.

David Bell's 712 receiving yards (101.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Payne Durham has put up a 336-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.

Milton Wright's 25 receptions this season have resulted in 275 yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Northwestern W 56-7 Home 10/9/2021 Michigan L 32-29 Home 10/16/2021 Minnesota L 30-23 Away 10/30/2021 Purdue - Home 11/6/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/20/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/26/2021 Iowa - Home

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Minnesota L 20-13 Home 10/16/2021 Iowa W 24-7 Away 10/23/2021 Wisconsin L 30-13 Home 10/30/2021 Nebraska - Away 11/6/2021 Michigan State - Home 11/13/2021 Ohio State - Away 11/20/2021 Northwestern - Away

