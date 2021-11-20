Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan Wolverines defenders tackle Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan defense

    The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Wrigley Field on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Wrigley Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Purdue and Northwestern Stats

    • This year, the Boilermakers average just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).
    • This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.
    • The Wildcats have averaged 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers have allowed (22.5).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 2,477 passing yards (247.7 ypg) on 234-of-323 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • King Doerue has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 421 yards (42.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zander Horvath has racked up 173 yards (17.3 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • David Bell's 1,106 receiving yards (110.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 75 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Milton Wright has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
    • Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 41 catches for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 789 yards (78.9 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Evan Hull's team-high 812 rushing yards (81.2 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (21.6 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Andrew Clair has piled up 289 yards (28.9 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 569 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has put together a 450-yard season so far (45.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

    Purdue Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Nebraska

    W 28-23

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan State

    W 40-29

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ohio State

    L 59-31

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    Northwestern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 41-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Iowa

    L 17-12

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 35-7

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Purdue at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

