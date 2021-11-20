Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Wrigley Field on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
Purdue and Northwestern Stats
- This year, the Boilermakers average just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).
- This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.
- The Wildcats have averaged 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers have allowed (22.5).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 2,477 passing yards (247.7 ypg) on 234-of-323 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- King Doerue has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 421 yards (42.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Zander Horvath has racked up 173 yards (17.3 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.
- David Bell's 1,106 receiving yards (110.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 75 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Milton Wright has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
- Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 41 catches for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 789 yards (78.9 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Evan Hull's team-high 812 rushing yards (81.2 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (21.6 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.
- This season Andrew Clair has piled up 289 yards (28.9 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
- Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 569 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Malik Washington has put together a 450-yard season so far (45.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
Purdue Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Nebraska
W 28-23
Away
11/6/2021
Michigan State
W 40-29
Home
11/13/2021
Ohio State
L 59-31
Away
11/20/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/27/2021
Indiana
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Minnesota
L 41-14
Home
11/6/2021
Iowa
L 17-12
Home
11/13/2021
Wisconsin
L 35-7
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Home
11/27/2021
Illinois
-
Away
