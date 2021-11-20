Michigan Wolverines defenders tackle Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan defense

The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Wrigley Field on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue and Northwestern Stats

This year, the Boilermakers average just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).

This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.

The Wildcats have averaged 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers have allowed (22.5).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell leads Purdue with 2,477 passing yards (247.7 ypg) on 234-of-323 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 421 yards (42.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zander Horvath has racked up 173 yards (17.3 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.

David Bell's 1,106 receiving yards (110.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 75 receptions and five touchdowns.

Milton Wright has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 41 catches for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 789 yards (78.9 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Evan Hull's team-high 812 rushing yards (81.2 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (21.6 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

This season Andrew Clair has piled up 289 yards (28.9 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 569 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Washington has put together a 450-yard season so far (45.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Nebraska W 28-23 Away 11/6/2021 Michigan State W 40-29 Home 11/13/2021 Ohio State L 59-31 Away 11/20/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/27/2021 Indiana - Home

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Minnesota L 41-14 Home 11/6/2021 Iowa L 17-12 Home 11/13/2021 Wisconsin L 35-7 Away 11/20/2021 Purdue - Home 11/27/2021 Illinois - Away

Regional restrictions apply.