Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a short pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 582

    Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a short pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 582

    The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

    Ohio State and Purdue Stats

    • The Buckeyes rack up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers allow (18.4).
    • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (14).
    • The Boilermakers have put an average of 24.8 points per game on the board this season, 5.8 more than the 19.0 the Buckeyes have surrendered.
    • This season the Boilermakers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (15).

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • C.J. Stroud has 2,675 passing yards (297.2 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 937 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 128 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Miyan Williams has collected 318 yards (35.3 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-high 888 receiving yards (98.7 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Garrett Wilson has put up a 687-yard season so far (76.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
    • Chris Olave has hauled in 42 catches for 623 yards (69.2 ypg) and 10 touchdowns this season.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,087 yards (231.9 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 71.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • King Doerue has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 395 yards (43.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 137 yards (15.2 per game).
    • This season Zander Horvath has rushed for 137 yards (15.2 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
    • David Bell's team-high 1,003 receiving yards (111.4 yards per game) have come on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Milton Wright has put together a 368-yard season so far (40.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
    • Payne Durham's 36 catches have turned into 356 yards (39.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Ohio State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Indiana

    W 54-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Penn State

    W 33-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Nebraska

    W 26-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    Purdue Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 30-13

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Nebraska

    W 28-23

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan State

    W 40-29

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Purdue at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17101092
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110235
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112781
    College Football

    How to Watch USC vs. California

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_16991586
    College Football

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech

    48 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ohio State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Josh DeBerry (21) reacts with defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Knox Kadum (not seen) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) celebrate after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy