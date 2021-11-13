Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a short pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 582

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ohio State and Purdue Stats

The Buckeyes rack up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers allow (18.4).

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

The Boilermakers have put an average of 24.8 points per game on the board this season, 5.8 more than the 19.0 the Buckeyes have surrendered.

This season the Boilermakers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (15).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud has 2,675 passing yards (297.2 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 937 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 128 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has collected 318 yards (35.3 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-high 888 receiving yards (98.7 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with four touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has put up a 687-yard season so far (76.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

Chris Olave has hauled in 42 catches for 623 yards (69.2 ypg) and 10 touchdowns this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,087 yards (231.9 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 71.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 395 yards (43.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 137 yards (15.2 per game).

This season Zander Horvath has rushed for 137 yards (15.2 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

David Bell's team-high 1,003 receiving yards (111.4 yards per game) have come on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.

Milton Wright has put together a 368-yard season so far (40.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.

Payne Durham's 36 catches have turned into 356 yards (39.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Ohio State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Indiana W 54-7 Away 10/30/2021 Penn State W 33-24 Home 11/6/2021 Nebraska W 26-17 Away 11/13/2021 Purdue - Home 11/20/2021 Michigan State - Home 11/27/2021 Michigan - Away

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Wisconsin L 30-13 Home 10/30/2021 Nebraska W 28-23 Away 11/6/2021 Michigan State W 40-29 Home 11/13/2021 Ohio State - Away 11/20/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/27/2021 Indiana - Home

