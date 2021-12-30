Purdue vs. Tennessee: Music City Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs into the end zone during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers play in the Music City Bowl on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -7.5 65.5

Tennessee and Purdue Stats

The Volunteers put up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (16).

The Volunteers have allowed 27.5 points per game this year, the same amount as the Boilermakers have scored.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 2,567 passing yards (213.9 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 560 yards (46.7 ypg) on 147 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 612 yards (51.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

Cedric Tillman's 931 receiving yards (77.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 57 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr. has caught 52 passes for 722 yards (60.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

JaVonta Payton has hauled in 16 catches for 378 yards (31.5 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 3,177 yards (264.8 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 73.5% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue's team-high 488 rushing yards (40.7 per game) have come on 125 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zander Horvath has collected 262 yards (21.8 per game) on 74 carries with three touchdowns.

David Bell's 1,286 receiving yards (107.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 93 receptions and six touchdowns.

Milton Wright has hauled in 57 passes for 732 yards (61.0 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Jackson Anthrop's 48 catches have netted him 496 yards (41.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.