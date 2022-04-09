Purdue plays its annual spring game on Saturday looking to show off a team ready to take the next step in 2022.

Purdue had a great season in 2021 as it pulled off huge upsets against No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State.

How to Watch the Purdue Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Boilermakers finished the regular season with a 44-7 win against rival Indiana to win back the Old Oaken Bucket. The win against the Hoosiers gave the Boilermakers an 8-4 regular season and a trip the Music City Bowl against Tennessee.

In one of the most exciting bowl games of the year, the Boilermakers outlasted the Volunteers 48-45 in overtime. The two teams combined for 29 points in the last 4:58 of the game and then Purdue got a key fourth-down stop to get the win.

This year, it is looking to build off the 2021 season and compete for the Big Ten West title.

The Boilermakers will have tough games at Syracuse, Minnesota and Wisconsin, but feel like they will compete.

It starts with a spring game on Saturday where they get to show their fans the team they can expect to see on Sep. 1 when they host Penn State in their season opener.

