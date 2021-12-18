How to Watch The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Alabama-Birmingham vs. BYU

An efficient offense in college football faces one of a consistent defense in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, with Alabama-Birmingham taking on No. 12 BYU.

What happens when a highly-efficient offense faces a tough down-to-down defense? Get ready to find out on Saturday when Alabama-Birmingham takes on No. 12 BYU in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. It's the first appearance in the Independence Bowl for both teams.

How to Watch the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

BYU closed the season with five straight wins to finish 10-2. A win would give the Cougars back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since 2006-2007.

The Cougars averaged 6.8 yards per play in 2021, the ninth-most among all FBS teams. That offense is led by second-team All-American running back Tyler Allgeier, whose 20 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most by any player this season. His 117.4 rushing yards per game rank sixth nationally.

UAB comes into this game having won three of its last four, with the lone loss a close 34-31 defeat on the road to then-undefeated No. 22 UTSA. The Blazers finished the season 8-4, and second in the C-USA West with a 6-2 record in conference.

In 2021, the Blazers were far and away the best defensive team in C-USA. They allowed a conference-low 280.6 yards per game, with the next closest team (North Texas) allowing 345. They also allowed the fewest points at just 20.1 per game.

This game gets underway Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

