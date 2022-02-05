Skip to main content

How to Watch Reese's Senior Bowl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The time has arrived for another edition of the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will help multiple top NFL Draft prospects shore up their draft positioning.

The final college football game in the careers of various top NFL prospects takes place today at the Reese's Senior Bowl, an event that has helped players improve their draft position since 1950.

How to Watch the Reese's Senior Bowl Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream the Reese's Senior Bowl on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A lot of the stock improvement will have already taken place by game time, as teams and players have been practicing with NFL coaches all week, but the game itself is a fun culmination of all of their hard work, both this week and in their college careers.

Some players who had big weeks in Mobile, Alabama, include Florida State pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson, who was dominant according to all reports this week, as well as Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, whose raw tools will make NFL decision-makers salivate, and North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, another player who is raw but with a lot of potential.

Now, it's time for those guys, and the ones who didn't stand out as much this week, to put it all together on national television with fans watching and cheering them on.

To catch the action and to see the football stars of tomorrow for yourself, tune to the NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Reese's Senior Bowl

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
