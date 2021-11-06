Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-7) play an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (5-3). We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UMass and Rhode Island Stats

The Minutemen rack up 15.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer than the Rams give up per outing (26.4).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (0).

The Rams are averaging 23.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Minutemen are allowing (46.3).

The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (130.0 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Ellis Merriweather has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 563 yards (70.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (17.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Eric Collins has collected 156 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.

Melvin Hill's eight catches have netted him 116 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Kasim Hill leads Rhode Island with 1,385 passing yards (173.1 ypg) on 96-of-184 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 222 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Justice Antrum's team-high 590 rushing yards (73.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Caleb Warren's 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Ivory Frimpong has grabbed 27 passes for 375 yards (46.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Paul Woods' 14 catches have yielded 260 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

UMass Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 UConn W 27-13 Home 10/23/2021 Florida State L 59-3 Away 10/30/2021 Liberty L 62-17 Away 11/6/2021 Rhode Island - Home 11/13/2021 Maine - Home 11/20/2021 Army - Away 11/27/2021 New Mexico State - Away

Rhode Island Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Towson L 28-7 Away 10/23/2021 Villanova L 44-0 Away 10/30/2021 Maine L 45-24 Home 11/6/2021 UMass - Away 11/13/2021 New Hampshire - Home 11/20/2021 Elon - Away

Regional restrictions apply.