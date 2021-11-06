Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rhode Island Rams vs. UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (1-7) play an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (5-3). We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass and Rhode Island Stats

    • The Minutemen rack up 15.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer than the Rams give up per outing (26.4).
    • The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (0).
    • The Rams are averaging 23.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Minutemen are allowing (46.3).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (130.0 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Ellis Merriweather has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 563 yards (70.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (17.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
    • Rico Arnold's 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Eric Collins has collected 156 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Melvin Hill's eight catches have netted him 116 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Rhode Island Players to Watch

    • Kasim Hill leads Rhode Island with 1,385 passing yards (173.1 ypg) on 96-of-184 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 222 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Justice Antrum's team-high 590 rushing yards (73.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Caleb Warren's 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Ivory Frimpong has grabbed 27 passes for 375 yards (46.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Paul Woods' 14 catches have yielded 260 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UMass Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    UConn

    W 27-13

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Florida State

    L 59-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Liberty

    L 62-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    Rhode Island Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Towson

    L 28-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Villanova

    L 44-0

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Maine

    L 45-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy