How to Watch Rhode Island Rams vs. UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (1-7) play an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (5-3). We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UMass and Rhode Island Stats
- The Minutemen rack up 15.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer than the Rams give up per outing (26.4).
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (0).
- The Rams are averaging 23.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Minutemen are allowing (46.3).
- The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (130.0 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Ellis Merriweather has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 563 yards (70.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (17.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Eric Collins has collected 156 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.
- Melvin Hill's eight catches have netted him 116 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Kasim Hill leads Rhode Island with 1,385 passing yards (173.1 ypg) on 96-of-184 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 222 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Justice Antrum's team-high 590 rushing yards (73.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- Caleb Warren's 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Ivory Frimpong has grabbed 27 passes for 375 yards (46.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Paul Woods' 14 catches have yielded 260 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
UMass Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
UConn
W 27-13
Home
10/23/2021
Florida State
L 59-3
Away
10/30/2021
Liberty
L 62-17
Away
11/6/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
11/13/2021
Maine
-
Home
11/20/2021
Army
-
Away
11/27/2021
New Mexico State
-
Away
Rhode Island Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Towson
L 28-7
Away
10/23/2021
Villanova
L 44-0
Away
10/30/2021
Maine
L 45-24
Home
11/6/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/13/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
11/20/2021
Elon
-
Away
