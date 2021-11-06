Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rhode Island travels to face UMass in a Saturday afternoon college football showdown.
    Author:

    Rhode Island (5–3) started the season with five wins in a row, but the Rams enter Saturday's contest against UMass on a three-game losing streak.

    They have dropped games to Towson 28–7, Villanova 44–0 and Maine 45–24 in that stretch.

    The Minutemen (1–7) started their season off with a five-game losing streak before breaking it with a 27–13 win against Connecticut. They followed the victory with losses against Florida State 59–3 and Liberty 62–17. 

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Rhode Island at Massachusetts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass quarterback Brady Olson has 1,040 passing yards and an even ratio of touchdowns to interceptions on the season. Running back Ellis Merriweather has rushed for 563 yards.

    Rhode Island's leading receiver, Caleb Warren, has 385 yards on 23 receptions.  Running back Justice Antrum has 590 rushing yards on the season. 

    Despite only winning one game, Massachusetts is still the favorite to come out of this contest on top. Whichever team wins, this should be a great showdown between two offense-heavy teams. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy