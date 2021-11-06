Rhode Island (5–3) started the season with five wins in a row, but the Rams enter Saturday's contest against UMass on a three-game losing streak.

They have dropped games to Towson 28–7, Villanova 44–0 and Maine 45–24 in that stretch.

The Minutemen (1–7) started their season off with a five-game losing streak before breaking it with a 27–13 win against Connecticut. They followed the victory with losses against Florida State 59–3 and Liberty 62–17.

How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Rhode Island at Massachusetts on fuboTV:

UMass quarterback Brady Olson has 1,040 passing yards and an even ratio of touchdowns to interceptions on the season. Running back Ellis Merriweather has rushed for 563 yards.

Rhode Island's leading receiver, Caleb Warren, has 385 yards on 23 receptions. Running back Justice Antrum has 590 rushing yards on the season.

Despite only winning one game, Massachusetts is still the favorite to come out of this contest on top. Whichever team wins, this should be a great showdown between two offense-heavy teams.

