The Richmond Spiders (4-5, 0-0 CAA) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-4, 0-0 CAA) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a battle of CAA foes. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Delaware

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond and Delaware Stats

The Spiders rack up just 0.8 more points per game (21.4) than the Fightin' Blue Hens surrender (20.6).

The Spiders have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' average points scored this year (19.7) and the Spiders' average points allowed (19.6) are within 0.1 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have zero giveaways this season, while the Spiders have one takeaway .

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 1,310 yards (145.6 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 59.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 236 rushing yards (26.2 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Savon Smith's team-high 421 rushing yards (46.8 per game) have come on 83 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has piled up 99 carries for 389 yards (43.2 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Leroy Henley's 374 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jasiah Williams has totaled 335 receiving yards (37.2 yards per game), hauling in 34 passes this year.

Isaac Brown's 17 catches have netted him 231 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Delaware Players to Watch

Zach Gwynn leads Delaware with 854 passing yards (94.9 ypg) on 75-of-133 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

DeJoun Lee has carried the ball 154 times for a team-high 733 yards (81.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Paoletti has racked up 46 carries for 167 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Thyrick Pitts' team-leading 488 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with six touchdowns.

Gene Coleman II has put together a 323-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.

Brett Buckman's 12 grabs have netted him 163 yards (18.1 ypg).

