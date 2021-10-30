Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Richmond Spiders vs. New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 CAA) host a CAA showdown against the Richmond Spiders (2-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Richmond

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Hampshire and Richmond Stats

    • The Wildcats put up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 per matchup the Spiders give up.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Spiders have forced (1).
    • The Spiders have averaged 11.4 fewer points per game this season (18.6) than the Wildcats have allowed (30.0).
    • The Spiders have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Bret Edwards has thrown for 926 yards (132.3 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Carlos Washington Jr., has carried the ball 86 times for 396 yards (56.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Laube has racked up 60 carries for 378 yards (54.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (23.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Sean Coyne's team-high 273 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Brian Espanet has grabbed 20 passes for 263 yards (37.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Kyle Lepkowski's 15 receptions have yielded 189 yards (27.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Joe Mancuso has 864 passing yards (123.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 162 rushing yards (23.1 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards (51.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aaron Dykes has rushed for 310 yards (44.3 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Leroy Henley's team-leading 258 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Isaac Brown has collected 231 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Jasiah Williams' 22 grabs this season have resulted in 226 yards (32.3 ypg).

    New Hampshire Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    James Madison

    L 23-21

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 38-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Elon

    L 24-10

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    Richmond Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Elon

    L 20-7

    Home

    10/16/2021

    James Madison

    L 19-3

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 27-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

