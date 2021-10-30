Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 CAA) host a CAA showdown against the Richmond Spiders (2-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Richmond

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

New Hampshire and Richmond Stats

The Wildcats put up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 per matchup the Spiders give up.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Spiders have forced (1).

The Spiders have averaged 11.4 fewer points per game this season (18.6) than the Wildcats have allowed (30.0).

The Spiders have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards has thrown for 926 yards (132.3 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Carlos Washington Jr., has carried the ball 86 times for 396 yards (56.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has racked up 60 carries for 378 yards (54.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (23.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Sean Coyne's team-high 273 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brian Espanet has grabbed 20 passes for 263 yards (37.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Kyle Lepkowski's 15 receptions have yielded 189 yards (27.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has 864 passing yards (123.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 162 rushing yards (23.1 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards (51.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has rushed for 310 yards (44.3 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley's team-leading 258 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Isaac Brown has collected 231 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Jasiah Williams' 22 grabs this season have resulted in 226 yards (32.3 ypg).

New Hampshire Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 James Madison L 23-21 Home 10/16/2021 Dartmouth L 38-21 Home 10/23/2021 Elon L 24-10 Away 10/30/2021 Richmond - Home 11/6/2021 Albany (NY) - Away 11/13/2021 Rhode Island - Away 11/20/2021 Maine - Home

Richmond Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Elon L 20-7 Home 10/16/2021 James Madison L 19-3 Home 10/23/2021 Stony Brook L 27-14 Away 10/30/2021 New Hampshire - Away 11/6/2021 Towson - Home 11/13/2021 Delaware - Home 11/20/2021 William & Mary - Away

