Richmond vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

The Richmond Spiders (3-5, 0-0 CAA) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Towson Tigers (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a CAA showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond and Towson Stats

This year, the Spiders rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Tigers allow (24.3).

The Spiders have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (1).

The Tigers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (21.8) as the Spiders have allowed (19.9).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Spiders have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 1,155 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 384 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has piled up 344 yards (43.0 per game) on 88 attempts with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 20 passes for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Leroy Henley's 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jasiah Williams has racked up 293 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game), hauling in 30 passes this year.

Isaac Brown's 17 grabs have netted him 231 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Towson Players to Watch

Chris Ferguson has thrown for 1,317 yards (164.6 ypg) to lead Towson, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 559 yards (69.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 125 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devin Matthews has racked up 75 carries for 245 yards (30.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Caleb Smith's team-leading 423 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with three touchdowns.

Darian Street has caught 19 passes for 250 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jabari Allen's 22 catches have yielded 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

