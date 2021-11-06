Richmond vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond Spiders vs. Towson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (3-5, 0-0 CAA) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Towson Tigers (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a CAA showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Towson

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Richmond and Towson Stats

    • This year, the Spiders rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Tigers allow (24.3).
    • The Spiders have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (1).
    • The Tigers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (21.8) as the Spiders have allowed (19.9).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Spiders have forced a turnover (1) this season.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Joe Mancuso has thrown for 1,155 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Savon Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 384 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aaron Dykes has piled up 344 yards (43.0 per game) on 88 attempts with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 20 passes for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Leroy Henley's 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jasiah Williams has racked up 293 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game), hauling in 30 passes this year.
    • Isaac Brown's 17 grabs have netted him 231 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Chris Ferguson has thrown for 1,317 yards (164.6 ypg) to lead Towson, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 559 yards (69.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 125 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devin Matthews has racked up 75 carries for 245 yards (30.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.
    • Caleb Smith's team-leading 423 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Darian Street has caught 19 passes for 250 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jabari Allen's 22 catches have yielded 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Towson at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16952447
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17094381
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Senators

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at Richmond

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Sioux Falls at Wayne State

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Richmond vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy