    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Richmond at New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Richmond is still looking for its first conference win of the season as it faces New Hampshire on Saturday.
    Author:

    Richmond (2–5, 0–4) will head on the road this weekend to face New Hampshire (3–4, 2–2) in a battle of CAA teams.

    How to Watch Richmond at New Hampshire Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: New England Cable News

    Live stream Richmond at New Hampshire on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Spiders are winless in conference play and have scored just 24 total points over their first four CAA games, including last week's 27–14 loss to Stony Brook.

    Richmond is led by a pair of strong linebackers in Tyler Dressler and Tristan Wheeler, who in 2019 became the first Spiders duo since 2008 to each finish with 100-plus tackles.

    Quarterback Joe Mancuso returned from a broken finger last week, throwing for 196 yards and a touchdown.

    New Hampshire opened the season with three consecutive wins, including a pair of CAA victories, but the team has lost four in a row since, including last week's 24–10 loss to Elon.

    The Wildcats are averaging 18.7 points per game. Bret Edwards is the quarterback and has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,174 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Dylan Laube is averaging 6.2 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

    New Hampshire and Richmond have not played each other since 2015, when New Hampshire won 30–25. The Wildcats have won five of the last six meetings, with the last Spiders win coming in 2007.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

