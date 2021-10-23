Richmond and Stony Brook will both be looking to get back in the win column when they meet on Saturday on Long Island. The two traditionally competitive CAA teams have stumbled a bit to this point in the season, but are looking to get the second half of their schedules started on the right foot.

How to Watch: Richmond vs. Stony Brook

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Richmond vs. Stony Brook on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spiders picked up two wins to open the season but have since lost four straight, including a loss to conference leader James Madison last week.

Richmond will be looking for a strong defensive effort in this game. Its defense has allowed 18.5 points per game this year, the third-fewest in the CAA.

Stony Brook beat Delaware 34–17 last week to pick up its second win of the season. The Seawolves got a monster performance from redshirt junior running back Ty Son Lawton, who had a career-high 192 yards on 22 carries with a pair of scores. That performance earned him CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Regional restrictions may apply.