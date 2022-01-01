How to Watch the Rose Bowl Utah Utes at Ohio State Buckeyes

The 2021 Rose Bowl will feature No. 11 Utah against No. 6 Ohio State in California on New Year's Day.

Utah, the No. 11 team in the nation, finished their season with a 10-3 record. Two of the Utes' three losses came within the first three games of the year. They lost to No. 13 BYU and No. 24 SDSU.

They finished their season on a six-game winning streak heading into the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State, meanwhile, had their eyes set high. The Buckeyes, obviously, wanted to make it to the CFB Playoffs as one of the four top teams. Projections looked to be in their favor until they lost a road conference rivalry game against No. 2 Michigan that bumped them out of the top four.

How to Watch Utah Utes at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Utah Utes at Ohio State Buckeyes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

C.J. Stroud lit it up this season with Ohio State having one of the best receiving corps in the nation. Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Ohio State also boasts almost three 1,000-yard receivers in Jaxson Smith-Njigba (1,259), Garrett Wilson (1,058) and Chris Olave (936).

The Utes feature their running game more than anything. Tavion Thomas rushed 186 times for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns (the most of any player on the team).

Ohio State is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -4.5. Its money line is -190 while Utah's is +155. The projected point total is Over/Under 64 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.