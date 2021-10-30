Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) defends during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) defends during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are on the road for a Big Ten battle versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rutgers and Illinois Stats

    • The Scarlet Knights put up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per matchup the Fighting Illini allow.
    • The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
    • The Scarlet Knights have allowed an average of 22.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 18.0 the Fighting Illini have scored.
    • This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,267 passing yards (181.0 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 183 yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries.
    • Isaih Pacheco's team-high 338 rushing yards (48.3 per game) have come on 96 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Aron Cruickshank has totaled 244 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • Shameen Jones has hauled in 21 receptions for 212 yards (30.3 ypg) this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 704 yards (88.0 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Chase Brown's team-high 637 rushing yards (79.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh McCray has collected 476 yards (59.5 per game) on 87 carries with one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' 305 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Donny Navarro has put together a 117-yard season so far (14.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.
    • Deuce Spann's four grabs have yielded 117 yards (14.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Ohio State

    L 52-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Michigan State

    L 31-13

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Northwestern

    L 21-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    Illinois Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Charlotte

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 24-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Penn State

    W 20-18

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Rutgers at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

