Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) defends during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are on the road for a Big Ten battle versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers and Illinois Stats

The Scarlet Knights put up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per matchup the Fighting Illini allow.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

The Scarlet Knights have allowed an average of 22.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 18.0 the Fighting Illini have scored.

This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,267 passing yards (181.0 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 183 yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries.

Isaih Pacheco's team-high 338 rushing yards (48.3 per game) have come on 96 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and three touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank has totaled 244 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.

Shameen Jones has hauled in 21 receptions for 212 yards (30.3 ypg) this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 704 yards (88.0 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Chase Brown's team-high 637 rushing yards (79.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has collected 476 yards (59.5 per game) on 87 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 305 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and one touchdown.

Donny Navarro has put together a 117-yard season so far (14.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.

Deuce Spann's four grabs have yielded 117 yards (14.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Ohio State L 52-13 Home 10/9/2021 Michigan State L 31-13 Home 10/16/2021 Northwestern L 21-7 Away 10/30/2021 Illinois - Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin - Home 11/13/2021 Indiana - Away 11/20/2021 Penn State - Away

Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Charlotte W 24-14 Home 10/9/2021 Wisconsin L 24-0 Home 10/23/2021 Penn State W 20-18 Away 10/30/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/6/2021 Minnesota - Away 11/20/2021 Iowa - Away 11/27/2021 Northwestern - Home

Regional restrictions apply.