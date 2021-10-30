Publish date:
How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are on the road for a Big Ten battle versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Rutgers and Illinois Stats
- The Scarlet Knights put up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per matchup the Fighting Illini allow.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
- The Scarlet Knights have allowed an average of 22.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 18.0 the Fighting Illini have scored.
- This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,267 passing yards (181.0 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 183 yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries.
- Isaih Pacheco's team-high 338 rushing yards (48.3 per game) have come on 96 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- Bo Melton's 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Aron Cruickshank has totaled 244 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
- Shameen Jones has hauled in 21 receptions for 212 yards (30.3 ypg) this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 704 yards (88.0 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Chase Brown's team-high 637 rushing yards (79.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Josh McCray has collected 476 yards (59.5 per game) on 87 carries with one touchdown.
- Isaiah Williams' 305 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and one touchdown.
- Donny Navarro has put together a 117-yard season so far (14.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.
- Deuce Spann's four grabs have yielded 117 yards (14.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Rutgers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Ohio State
L 52-13
Home
10/9/2021
Michigan State
L 31-13
Home
10/16/2021
Northwestern
L 21-7
Away
10/30/2021
Illinois
-
Away
11/6/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
11/13/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/20/2021
Penn State
-
Away
Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Charlotte
W 24-14
Home
10/9/2021
Wisconsin
L 24-0
Home
10/23/2021
Penn State
W 20-18
Away
10/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/6/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
11/20/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
