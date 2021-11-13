Publish date:
How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Indiana and Rutgers Stats
- This year, the Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (11).
- The average points scored by the Scarlet Knights this season, 21.3, is 10.0 fewer than the 31.3 the Hoosiers have given up per game.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
Indiana Players to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (104.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (66.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 151 yards (16.8 per game) on 25 attempts with one touchdown.
- Peyton Hendershot's 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Ty Fryfogle has recorded 445 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes this year.
- Miles Marshall has hauled in 15 grabs for 221 yards (24.6 ypg) this season.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,486 passing yards (165.1 ypg) on 144-of-235 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Isaih Pacheco's team-high 484 rushing yards (53.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- Bo Melton's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 43 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Shameen Jones has put together a 266-yard season so far (29.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in 27 passes.
- Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have netted him 244 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Indiana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Ohio State
L 54-7
Home
10/30/2021
Maryland
L 38-35
Away
11/6/2021
Michigan
L 29-7
Away
11/13/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/27/2021
Purdue
-
Away
Rutgers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Northwestern
L 21-7
Away
10/30/2021
Illinois
W 20-14
Away
11/6/2021
Wisconsin
L 52-3
Home
11/13/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/20/2021
Penn State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
-
Home
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Rutgers at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
