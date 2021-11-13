Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana and Rutgers Stats

This year, the Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (11).

The average points scored by the Scarlet Knights this season, 21.3, is 10.0 fewer than the 31.3 the Hoosiers have given up per game.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (104.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (66.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 151 yards (16.8 per game) on 25 attempts with one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot's 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ty Fryfogle has recorded 445 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes this year.

Miles Marshall has hauled in 15 grabs for 221 yards (24.6 ypg) this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,486 passing yards (165.1 ypg) on 144-of-235 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isaih Pacheco's team-high 484 rushing yards (53.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 43 receptions and three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has put together a 266-yard season so far (29.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in 27 passes.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have netted him 244 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Ohio State L 54-7 Home 10/30/2021 Maryland L 38-35 Away 11/6/2021 Michigan L 29-7 Away 11/13/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/20/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/27/2021 Purdue - Away

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Northwestern L 21-7 Away 10/30/2021 Illinois W 20-14 Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin L 52-3 Home 11/13/2021 Indiana - Away 11/20/2021 Penn State - Away 11/27/2021 Maryland - Home

Regional restrictions apply.