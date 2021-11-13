Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana and Rutgers Stats

    • This year, the Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).
    • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (11).
    • The average points scored by the Scarlet Knights this season, 21.3, is 10.0 fewer than the 31.3 the Hoosiers have given up per game.
    • The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (104.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (66.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 151 yards (16.8 per game) on 25 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot's 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Ty Fryfogle has recorded 445 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes this year.
    • Miles Marshall has hauled in 15 grabs for 221 yards (24.6 ypg) this season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,486 passing yards (165.1 ypg) on 144-of-235 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Isaih Pacheco's team-high 484 rushing yards (53.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 43 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Shameen Jones has put together a 266-yard season so far (29.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in 27 passes.
    • Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have netted him 244 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Indiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Ohio State

    L 54-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Maryland

    L 38-35

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan

    L 29-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Northwestern

    L 21-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Illinois

    W 20-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 52-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Rutgers at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
