The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: SHI Stadium

Betting Information for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -1.5 53

Maryland and Rutgers Stats

The Terrapins rack up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per matchup the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

The average points per game for the Scarlet Knights this season, 20.9, is 13.0 fewer than the 33.9 the Terrapins have given up.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa has 3,283 passing yards (298.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 68.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 102 times for 512 yards (46.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 30 passes for 272 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has rushed for 235 yards (21.4 per game) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett's 658 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr. has put together a 507-yard season so far (46.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes.

Chigoziem Okonkwo's 45 receptions have netted him 410 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,674 passing yards (152.2 ypg) on 165-of-275 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 269 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 90 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 570 yards (51.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has grabbed 30 passes for 294 yards (26.7 yards per game) this year.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 grabs have yielded 244 yards (22.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

