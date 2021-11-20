Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents match up when the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Penn State and Rutgers Stats

This year, the Nittany Lions put up 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.7).

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

The Scarlet Knights, on average, score 5.9 more points (23.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).

This year the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has thrown for 2,576 yards (257.6 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 146 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Keyvone Lee's team-high 375 rushing yards (37.5 per game) have come on 76 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Noah Cain has taken 93 carries for 293 yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jahan Dotson's 993 receiving yards (99.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 80 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Parker Washington has racked up 590 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 28 catches are good enough for 419 yards (41.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,583 passing yards (158.3 ypg) on 153-of-252 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 256 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 147 times for 563 yards (56.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 519 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 48 receptions and three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has put up a 292-yard season so far (29.2 receiving yards per game), hauling in 29 passes.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches this season have resulted in 244 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Ohio State L 33-24 Away 11/6/2021 Maryland W 31-14 Away 11/13/2021 Michigan L 21-17 Home 11/20/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/27/2021 Michigan State - Away

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Illinois W 20-14 Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin L 52-3 Home 11/13/2021 Indiana W 38-3 Away 11/20/2021 Penn State - Away 11/27/2021 Maryland - Home

