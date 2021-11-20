Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Big Ten opponents match up when the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Beaver Stadium
    Penn State and Rutgers Stats

    • This year, the Nittany Lions put up 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.7).
    • The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
    • The Scarlet Knights, on average, score 5.9 more points (23.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).
    • This year the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford has thrown for 2,576 yards (257.6 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 146 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Keyvone Lee's team-high 375 rushing yards (37.5 per game) have come on 76 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Noah Cain has taken 93 carries for 293 yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jahan Dotson's 993 receiving yards (99.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 80 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has racked up 590 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes this year.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 28 catches are good enough for 419 yards (41.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,583 passing yards (158.3 ypg) on 153-of-252 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 256 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 147 times for 563 yards (56.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 519 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 48 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Shameen Jones has put up a 292-yard season so far (29.2 receiving yards per game), hauling in 29 passes.
    • Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches this season have resulted in 244 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 33-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Maryland

    W 31-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    L 21-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Illinois

    W 20-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 52-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Indiana

    W 38-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Rutgers at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
