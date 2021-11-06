Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

    Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

    Wisconsin vs Rutgers Betting Information

    Wisconsin

    -13

    37.5

    Wisconsin and Rutgers Stats

    • This year, the Badgers put up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (21.5).
    • The Badgers have turned the ball over seven more times (17 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (10) this season.
    • The Scarlet Knights have put an average of 23.6 points per game on the board this year, 6.6 more than the 17.0 the Badgers have surrendered.
    • The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (11).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz has 1,049 passing yards (131.1 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 740 yards (92.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Braelon Allen has racked up 78 carries for 532 yards (66.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's 300 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
    • Kendric Pryor has totaled 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes this year.
    • Jake Ferguson has hauled in 25 catches for 215 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,405 yards (175.6 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (29.9 ypg) on 71 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 117 times for 429 yards (53.6 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 408 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Shameen Jones has hauled in 26 passes for 260 yards (32.5 yards per game) this year.
    • Aron Cruickshank's 20 receptions are good enough for 244 yards (30.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Wisconsin at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

