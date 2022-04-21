Rutgers takes the field on Friday night in its annual Scarlet-White spring game on Thursday.

Rutgers made some strides in the 2021 season under head coach Greg Schiano and is looking to be even better in 2022.

How to Watch the Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Schiano is in his third season back at Rutgers. He coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001 to 2011 before leaving to coach in the NFL with the Buccaneers. He then moved around as assistant coach before returning back to Rutgers.

He has brought renewed optimism to the Scarlet Knights as last year, they started 3-0, a stretch that included a big win against Syracuse. Unfortunately for Rutgers fans, they would lose their next four games. They did rebound to win two of three but would finish the season 5-7.

Rutgers did end up playing in a bowl against Wake Forest after Texas A&M had to pull out due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Scarlet Knights put up a great fight but lost the game. That game, though, gave fans hope of what could be for 2022.

On Friday, those fans get to see what the team might look like come fall when they hit the field for their annual spring game.

Rutgers' schedule will not be kind to it in 2022, though, as it plays Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska in division cross-over games. The Scarlet Knights must also travel to Ohio State and Michigan State while playing Penn State and Michigan at home.

It won't be easy for the Scarlet Knights to take the next step, but they showed signs of life last year and think they can make more strides in 2022.

