Skip to main content

How to Watch the Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers takes the field on Friday night in its annual Scarlet-White spring game on Thursday.

Rutgers made some strides in the 2021 season under head coach Greg Schiano and is looking to be even better in 2022.

How to Watch the Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schiano is in his third season back at Rutgers. He coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001 to 2011 before leaving to coach in the NFL with the Buccaneers. He then moved around as assistant coach before returning back to Rutgers.

He has brought renewed optimism to the Scarlet Knights as last year, they started 3-0, a stretch that included a big win against Syracuse. Unfortunately for Rutgers fans, they would lose their next four games. They did rebound to win two of three but would finish the season 5-7.

Rutgers did end up playing in a bowl against Wake Forest after Texas A&M had to pull out due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Scarlet Knights put up a great fight but lost the game. That game, though, gave fans hope of what could be for 2022.

On Friday, those fans get to see what the team might look like come fall when they hit the field for their annual spring game.

Rutgers' schedule will not be kind to it in 2022, though, as it plays Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska in division cross-over games. The Scarlet Knights must also travel to Ohio State and Michigan State while playing Penn State and Michigan at home.

It won't be easy for the Scarlet Knights to take the next step, but they showed signs of life last year and think they can make more strides in 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

DIO Implant LA Open Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
USATSI_18062501
College Football

How to Watch the Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar36 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

Tucumán vs. Argentinos Juniors Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates the win with Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) at the end of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. Athletics Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle3 hours ago
USATSI_18126963
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy