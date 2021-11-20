The Big Ten divisional rivalry between Rutgers and Penn State is alive on Saturday as the Nittany Lions look to get their season back on track.

Rutgers is 5-5 this season and No. 5 in the Big Ten's East Division. They are 2-3 in their last five matchups. They've lost to Michigan State 31-13, Northwestern 21-7 and Wisconsin 52-3. Their two wins come against Illinois 20-14 (a team that beat Penn State) and Indiana 38-3.

How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Penn State Nittany Lions Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

You can live stream Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Penn State Nittany Lions on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State is 6-4 in the same division as Rutgers in the Big Ten. They are ranked No. 4. However, more importantly for Penn State is that they dropped out of the Top 25 ranking in the nation, which was a major blow.

It makes sense, though. The Nittany Lions were one of the best teams in the nation until recently. They have gone 1-4 in their last five weeks losing to teams like Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan. Even though Illinois was the only unranked team, they still didn't deserve to keep their top ranking.

Quarterback Sean Clifford has surpassed 2,500 this season (2,576 total). He also adds 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Knights leader, Noah Vedral, has 1,590 yards and seven touchdowns on the year with five interceptions.

Rutgers has the team to run for an upset in this matchup. Penn State is still the favored team though, with a spread of -17.5. The Over/Under is below average at 46.5 points. The Nittany Lions money line hit -1000.

Regional restrictions may apply.