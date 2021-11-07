Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. Cal Poly Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch (13) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento State Hornets (6-2, 0-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky foe when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hornet Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly

    Sacramento State and Cal Poly Stats

    • The Hornets score 28.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Mustangs allow per matchup (39.5).
    • This year, the Hornets have turned the ball over one time, while the Mustangs have forced one.
    • The Mustangs are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Hornets are allowing (21.9).
    • This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 1,555 passing yards (194.4 ypg) on 108-of-177 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 454 yards (56.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season BJ Perkinson has rushed for 279 yards (34.9 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 14 passes for 139 yards (17.4 per game).
    • Pierre Williams' team-high 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has collected 404 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.
    • Chris Miller's 15 grabs have netted him 258 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Cal Poly Players to Watch

    • Spencer Brasch has 1,108 passing yards (138.5 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Shakobe Harper has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 250 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Sam Stewart Jr. has piled up 120 yards (15.0 per game) on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Chris Coleman's 456 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Giancarlo Woods has put together a 315-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.
    • Michael Briscoe's nine grabs have netted him 210 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
