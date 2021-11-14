Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. Portland State Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento State Hornets (7-2, 0-0 Big Sky) have home advantage in a Big Sky showdown versus the Portland State Vikings (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Portland State

    Sacramento State and Portland State Stats

    • The Hornets average 29.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the Vikings give up per contest (26.0).
    • The Hornets have one giveaway this season, while the Vikings have five takeaways .
    • The Vikings, on average, score 7.9 more points (28.3) than the Hornets allow (20.4).
    • The Vikings have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Hornets have forced (1).

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway has thrown for 1,770 yards (196.7 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 492 yards (54.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cameron Skattebo has rushed for 343 yards (38.1 per game) on 41 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Pierre Williams' team-high 664 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has hauled in 37 passes for 436 yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Chris Miller's 16 grabs have turned into 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Portland State Players to Watch

    • Davis Alexander has 2,505 passing yards (278.3 ypg) to lead Portland State, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Malik Walker, has carried the ball 144 times for 730 yards (81.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jalynnee McGee has rushed for 194 yards (21.6 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
    • Beau Kelly's 787 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 59 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Nate Bennett has collected 574 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes this year.
    • Darien Chase's 36 catches have netted him 435 yards (48.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Portland State at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
