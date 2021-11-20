Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. UC Davis Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Sacramento State Hornets (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at UC Davis Health Stadium in a battle of Big Sky opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UC Davis vs. Sacramento State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CW
- Stadium: UC Davis Health Stadium
UC Davis and Sacramento State Stats
- The Aggies put up 30.9 points per game, 10.5 more than the Hornets give up per matchup (20.4).
- This year, the Aggies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Hornets have takeaways (1).
- The Hornets, on average, are scoring 12.8 more points per game this year (31.8) than the Aggies are allowing (19.0).
- The Hornets have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Hunter Rodrigues has thrown for 1,191 yards (119.1 ypg) to lead UC Davis, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 163 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Ulonzo Gilliam's team-high 808 rushing yards (80.8 per game) have come on 183 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 165 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Trent Tompkins has racked up 420 yards (42.0 per game) on 69 carries with six touchdowns.
- Jared Harrell's 539 receiving yards (53.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 43 receptions and five touchdowns.
- McCallan Castles has grabbed 23 passes for 329 yards (32.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Khris Vaughn has hauled in 16 grabs for 264 yards (26.4 ypg) this season.
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Jake Dunniway has thrown for 2,051 yards (205.1 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Asher O'Hara's team-high 594 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 137 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Cameron Skattebo has racked up 48 carries for 428 yards (42.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Pierre Williams' team-high 664 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Marshel Martin has put together a 478-yard season so far (47.8 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.
- Chris Miller's 19 receptions have netted him 332 yards (33.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UC Davis Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Cal Poly
W 24-13
Away
11/6/2021
Northern Arizona
W 40-24
Away
11/13/2021
Eastern Washington
L 38-20
Home
11/20/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
Sacramento State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Northern Colorado
W 27-24
Away
11/6/2021
Cal Poly
W 41-9
Home
11/13/2021
Portland State
W 49-20
Home
11/20/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
