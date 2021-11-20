Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. UC Davis Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets running back Marcus Fulcher (9) catches a kickoff during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The UC Davis Aggies (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Sacramento State Hornets (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at UC Davis Health Stadium in a battle of Big Sky opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UC Davis vs. Sacramento State

    UC Davis and Sacramento State Stats

    • The Aggies put up 30.9 points per game, 10.5 more than the Hornets give up per matchup (20.4).
    • This year, the Aggies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Hornets have takeaways (1).
    • The Hornets, on average, are scoring 12.8 more points per game this year (31.8) than the Aggies are allowing (19.0).
    • The Hornets have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .

    UC Davis Players to Watch

    • Hunter Rodrigues has thrown for 1,191 yards (119.1 ypg) to lead UC Davis, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 163 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Ulonzo Gilliam's team-high 808 rushing yards (80.8 per game) have come on 183 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 165 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Trent Tompkins has racked up 420 yards (42.0 per game) on 69 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Jared Harrell's 539 receiving yards (53.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 43 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • McCallan Castles has grabbed 23 passes for 329 yards (32.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Khris Vaughn has hauled in 16 grabs for 264 yards (26.4 ypg) this season.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway has thrown for 2,051 yards (205.1 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Asher O'Hara's team-high 594 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 137 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cameron Skattebo has racked up 48 carries for 428 yards (42.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Pierre Williams' team-high 664 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has put together a 478-yard season so far (47.8 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.
    • Chris Miller's 19 receptions have netted him 332 yards (33.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UC Davis Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 24-13

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 40-24

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 38-20

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    Sacramento State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 41-9

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Portland State

    W 49-20

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Sacramento State at UC Davis

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

