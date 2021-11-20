Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at UC Davis Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UC Davis hosts Sacramento State in the last game of the regular season with big implications in the Big Sky Conference.
    Sacramento State and UC Davis are about as even as you can get as they are both 8-2 on the season. Sacramento State may have the slight advantage in this game on paper though as they are 7-0 in the Big Sky Conference compared UC Davis' 5-2 Big Sky record. The Hornets also are riding a seven-game winning streak after they got off to a slow 1-2 start. 

    How to Watch Sacramento State at UC Davis Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

    You can stream the Sacramento State at UC Davis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies' two losses both came at the expense of two conference opponents in Idaho State and Eastern Washington. They played the latter just last week where they just couldn't keep up with the Eagles' offense, losing 38-20. 

    This last game of the season for both teams will have to provide clarity for the conference standings. Montana State leads the conference with a 9-1 record and has a huge game with Montana today with the opportunity to secure that top spot. If the Bobcats lose and Sacramento State wins this game, they will have a better conference record and can leapfrog them.

    This game alone has tremendous implications for the Big Sky.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Sacramento State vs. UC Davis

    TV CHANNEL: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
