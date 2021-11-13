The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-3, 0-0 NEC) and the Wagner Seahawks (0-9, 0-0 NEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Campus Field in a battle of NEC foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Stadium: Campus Field

Sacred Heart and Wagner Stats

The Pioneers average 21.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Seahawks give up (39.2).

The Pioneers have zero giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have two takeaways .

The Seahawks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (15.7) as the Pioneers have allowed (15.6).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Pioneers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Marquez McCray leads Sacred Heart with 1,393 passing yards (154.8 ypg) on 111-of-186 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 120 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Malik Grant, has carried the ball 203 times for 1,158 yards (128.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Julius Chestnut has piled up 256 yards (28.4 per game) on 46 attempts with one touchdown.

Naseim Brantley's team-leading 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Robert Dinota has put together a 312-yard season so far (34.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 24 grabs for 279 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Wagner Players to Watch

Jaalon Frazier has thrown for 624 yards (69.3 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 101 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rickey Spruill's team-high 387 rushing yards (43.0 per game) have come on 83 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Guenson Alexis has piled up 78 carries for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons' team-leading 271 receiving yards (30.1 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Lorick has racked up 203 receiving yards (22.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Todd Simmons' nine receptions are good enough for 130 yards (14.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

