San Diego State looks to get back in the win column on Saturday against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors have been a tough team to beat on the island this year.

The last undefeated team in the Mountain West is no more.

Last week, San Diego State fell 30-20 to No. 25 Fresno State, dropping the Aztecs to 7-1 overall, 3-1 in the conference and into second place in the Mountain West's West division standings. Brady Hoke's team will look to get back on track and continue to chase a conference championship bid this week, heading west to take on Hawaii.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Hawaii Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

When playing at home, the Rainbow Warriors have been a tough team to beat this year. Hawaii is 3-1 at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, which is serving as a temporary home while the Aloha Stadium situation is sorted out. This week will be the first home game played by the Rainbow Warriors in front of a full capacity crowd this season.

Even without their fans, the Rainbow Warriors are averaging 34.5 points per home game this season. That includes a 27-24 update over Fresno State two weeks ago, the Bulldogs' only loss of the season so far.

Saturday will be the 36th meeting between San Diego State and Hawaii. The Aztecs' 34-10 win last year snapped what was a two-game Hawaii winning streak. Before that, San Diego State had won six straight matchups and 15 of the previous 17.

Saturday's kickoff is at 11 p.m. ET.

