    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA and NC State travel to Petco Park to play in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday night.
    Note: Game canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the UCLA team.

    UCLA heads to San Diego looking to win its fourth straight games after it finished the season with wins against Colorado, USC and Cal. It has been the best stretch of football for the Bruins this year.

    How to Watch San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State on fuboTV:

    The season started off with a bang, as the Bruins looked great in their first two games, including a win against LSU. Despite the hot start, UCLA was just 5–4 after nine games, but the Bruins got it together to finish 8–4.

    Thursday they will look to get their ninth win against an NC State, who finished the regular season 9–3 and No. 18 in the country.

    The Wolfpack just missed out on making the ACC Championship game. They finished tied with Wake Forest, but lost to the Demon Deacons 45–42.

    NC State finished the regular season with wins in four of its last five, including a comeback win against rival North Carolina in the last game of the season.

    The Wolfpack will look to build off that huge win and get their first bowl win since 2017.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
