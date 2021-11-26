Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) leads the team out before a game against the New Mexico Lobos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    MWC foes match up when the Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) square off on Friday, November 26, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
    Betting Information for Boise State vs. San Diego State

    Boise State vs San Diego State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Boise State

    -3

    44.5

    Boise State and San Diego State Stats

    • The Broncos put up 13.0 more points per game (30.4) than the Aztecs surrender (17.4).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aztecs have forced (17).
    • The Aztecs have averaged 9.4 more points scored this year (27.7) than the Broncos have allowed (18.3).
    • This season the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 2,858 passing yards (259.8 ypg) on 231-of-361 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • George Holani has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 499 yards (45.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 365 yards (33.2 per game) on 104 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 213 yards (19.4 per game).
    • Khalil Shakir's 1,043 receiving yards (94.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Octavius Evans has hauled in 34 passes for 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Stefan Cobbs' 28 catches have netted him 381 yards (34.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson has thrown for 993 yards (90.3 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 46 carries.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 905 yards (82.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has racked up 56 carries for 269 yards (24.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe's 334 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Daniel Bellinger has put together a 283-yard season so far (25.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.
    • Jesse Matthews' 30 catches have turned into 267 yards (24.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Boise State at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
